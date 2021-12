NOEM PROPOSES SCHOOL PRAYER PROTECTION BILL

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS ANNOUNCED PROPOSED LEGISLATION TO RESTORE PROTECTIONS FOR PRAYER IN SCHOOLS.

THE BILL WOULD GUARANTEE AN OPPORTUNITY TO PRAY IN SCHOOL AT THE START OF EVERY SCHOOL DAY.

NOEM SAYS SHE HOPES STUDENTS WILL TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SAY A QUICK PRAYER OR REFLECT ON THEIR UPCOMING DAY, AND SAYS IT WILL BE BENEFICIAL TO STUDENTS AND TEACHERS.

THE BILL ALLOWS EACH SCHOOL DISTRICT TO PROVIDE STUDENTS AND TEACHERS A MORNING MOMENT OF SILENCE LASTING UP TO ONE MINUTE FOR VOLUNTARY PRAYER, REFLECTION, MEDITATION, OR OTHER QUIET, RESPECTFUL ACTIVITY.

NO SCHOOL EMPLOYEE MAY DICTATE THE ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY STUDENTS OR TEACHERS DURING THE MOMENT OF SILENCE AND NO STUDENT MAY INTERFERE WITH ANOTHER STUDENT’S ENGAGEMENT IN THE MOMENT OF SILENCE.

NOTHING IN THE ACT SHALL BE CONSTRUED TO PERMIT SCHOOLS TO CONDUCT THE MOMENT OF SILENCE AS A RELIGIOUS EXERCISE.