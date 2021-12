MUSTANGS HEAD TO DURHAM FOR NAIA TITLE GAME

MORNINGSIDE FANS, STUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF WILL CHEER ON AND SEND OFF THE MUSTANG FOOTBALL TEAM TUESDAY MORNING AS THE TEAM HEADS TO DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA TO PREPARE FOR THE NAIA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP THIS SATURDAY AGAINST GRANDVIEW COLLEGE OF DES MOINES.

SECOND RANKED MORNINGSIDE HAS WON TWO OF THE LAST THREE NATIONAL TITLES AND THIS WILL BE THE MUSTANGS AND COACH STEVE RYAN’S FOURTH APPEARANCE IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

THIRD RANKED GRAND VIEW IS IN THE TITLE GAME FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE WINNING IT IN 2013.

COACH RYAN SAYS IT IS TWO PROGRAMS THAT BUILD THEIR TEAMS AROUND IOWA TALENT.

RYAN SAYS THERE WILL BE MORE DOWN TIME FOR THE PLAYERS THIS WEEK LEADING UP TO THE GAME.

THE MUSTANGS RALLY TAKES PLACE ON PETERS AVENUE NEAR THE OLSEN STUDENT CENTER ON THE MORNINGSIDE CAMPUS AT 9:15 A.M. TUESDAY.