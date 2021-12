MUSEUM EXHIBIT HIGHLIGHTS JR LEAGUE & MARY TREGLIA HOUSE

TWO OF SIOUX CITY’S LONGEST-SERVING ORGANIZATIONS ARE SHOWCASED IN A NEW EXHIBIT AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS “A CENTURY OF SERVICE” TELLS THE HISTORY OF THE MARY J. TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE AND THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY:

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY HOUSE OPENED ON APRIL 7TH OF 1921, DESIGNED TO HELP IMMIGRANTS TRANSITION TO NEW LIVES AS AMERICAN CITIZENS.

BECKY CARLSON, DIRECTOR OF MARY TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE, SAYS THAT MISSION CONTINUES TODAY:

THE WOMEN WHO FOUNDED THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY HELD THEIR FIRST MEETING ON APRIL 11TH OF 1921.

PHOTOGRAPHS AND MEMORABILIA CHRONICLE THEIR 100-YEAR HISTORY.

BOTH ORGANIZATIONS HAVE EVOLVED OVER THE PAST CENTURY TO BETTER MEET THE NEEDS OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY, BUT THEIR ORIGINAL SPIRIT OF SERVICE HAS REMAINED CONSTANT.