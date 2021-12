YUKON GOES HOME WITH ANDY GALINSKY FROM LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION

YUKON HAS A NEW HOME.

THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG WENT HOME FROM THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE SATURDAY WITH LOCAL BUSINESSMAN ANDY GALINSKY, THE HIGH BIDDER IN THE 86TH ANNUAL AUCTION TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW FUND:

IT’S THE FIRST TIME GALINSKY, WHO MANAGES THE SIOUX CITY FOUNDRY, HAS EVER BID IN THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION, AND HE SAYS IT WAS A FUN EXPERIENCE.

GALINSKY BID $18,500 FOR YUKON, AND SAYS HE WILL KEEP THE 10-WEEK-OLD GOLDENDOODLE’S NAME