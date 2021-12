WHEELER TO ALSO SEEK IOWA DISTRICT 3 HOUSE SEAT

A SECOND REPUBLICAN WILL SEEK ELECTION TO BECOME THE NEW IOWA STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 3 REPRESENTATIVE,

SKYLAR WHEELER OF ORANGE CITY HAS BEEN A STATE LEGISLATOR FOR SIX YEARS AND WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION IN THE NEW DISTRICT:

DISTRICT 3 NOW CONSISTS OF THE NORTHERN HALF OF PLYMOUTH COUNTY AND THE SOUTHERN HALF OF SIOUX COUNTY, AND IT HAS WHEELER AND REPRESENTATIVE DR. TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS.

THEY WILL FACE ONE ANOTHER IN A PRIMARY RACE:

WHEELER HAS PREVIOUSLY COACHED IN LE MARS FOR FIVE YEARS AND ATTENDED CHURCH THERE, SO HE DOES HAVE SOME NAME RECOGNITION.

HE REFERS TO HIMSELF AS A STRONG CONSERVATIVE, AND BELIEVES THE STATE SHOULD CONTINUE TO CUT TAXES.

THE PRIMARY ELECTION IS SCHEDULED FOR NEXT JUNE 7TH.