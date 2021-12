NEBRASKA TROOPERS RESPONDED TO DOZENS OF TRAFFIC INCIDENTS IN WINTER STORM

NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 150 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS, INCLUDING 35 CRASHES DURING THE WINTER STORM THAT STRUCK FRIDAY.

ONE OF THOSE INCIDENTS INVOLVED A TROOPER’S PATROL CAR BEING STRUCK BY A SEMI, WHILE THE TROOPER RESPONDED TO ANOTHER CRASH.

THE TROOPER HAD PARKED HIS VEHICLE IN THE MEDIAN FRIDAY NIGHT NEAR ELM CREEK ON INTERSTATE 80 WHERE A SEMI HAD LOST CONTROL, CROSSED THE MEDIAN, AND STRUCK ANOTHER SEMI AND AN S-U-V.

WHILE RESPONDING TO THAT CRASH,ANOTHER SEMI THEN JACK-KNIFED WHILE APPROACHING THE CRASH SCENE AND STRUCK THE PATROL UNIT, TOTALING IT.

THE TROOPER WAS OUTSIDE THE VEHICLE AT THE TIME AND WAS NOT INJURED, NOR WAS THE SEMI DRIVER.

THE ENTIRE CRASH SCENE BLOCKED BOTH DIRECTIONS OF TRAVEL ON INTERSTATE 80 FOR APPROXIMATELY THREE HOURS.