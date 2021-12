SNOW & SLICK ROADS CONTRIBUTE TO NEARLY 20 METRO ACCIDENTS FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THE FIRST SIGNIFICANT SNOW OF THE SEASON CONTRIBUTED TO NUMEROUS TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS IN THE METRO AREA.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO 16 ACCIDENTS BETWEEN NOON AND FOUR P.M.

ONE OF THE WORST OCCURRED AROUND 1 P.M. WHEN FOUR CARS WERE INVOLVED IN A COLLISION IN THE 4100 BLOCK OF W 19TH STREET DUE TO THE SLICK CONDITIONS.

MINOR INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

TWO MORE ACCIDENTS OCCURRED IN THE 4300 BLOCK OF W 19TH A SHORT TIME LATER WHEN ONE CAR LOST CONTROL ON A CURVE AND WAS STRUCK BROADSIDE BY ANOTHER CAR.

THE THIRD ACCIDENT ON WEST 19TH HAPPENED WHEN A VEHICLE SLID INTO THE OPPOSING LANE OF TRAFFIC AND COLLIDED HEAD ON WITH ANOTHER CAR.

IN ALL, 8 CARS WERE DAMAGED BETWEEN THE THREE ACCIDENTS.

ANOTHER ACCIDENT WITH MINOR INJURIES OCCURRED ON INTERSTATE 29 WHEN TWO CARS COLLIDED DUE TO SLICK CONDITIONS.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO ANOTHER THREE ACCIDENTS IN THE AFTERNOON.

PHOTOS COURTESY CBS-14