SIOUX CITY NOT DECLARING SNOW EMERGENCY AT THIS TIME

WHILE SIOUX CITY REMAINS UNDER A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT, THE CITY FOR NOW IS NOT DECLARING A SNOW EMERGENCY.

CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS FOR NOW, CONDITIONS DO NOT WARRANT ONE:

NOSNOW OC………. THAT IS THERE. :19

IF A SNOW EMERGENCY IS DECLARED LATER, OR ANYTIME THIS WINTER LIMITING DOWNTOWN PARKING, WESTRA SAYS THERE IS A GOOD OPTION FOR PARKING:

NOSNOW2 OC…AS WELL. :19

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS AND BISHOP HEELAN SCHOOLS ARE DISMISSING TWO HOURS EARLY.

CHECK OUR KSCJ WEBSITE FOR OTHER WEATHER ANNOUNCEMENTS.