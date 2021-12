MUSKETEERS GAME PPD BECAUSE OF SNOW

THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS GAME FRIDAY NIGHT (DEC 10) VS SIOUX FALLS HAS BEEN POSTPONED BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORM.

THE GAME WILL BE MADE UP ON JANUARY 16TH.

ALL TICKETS PURCHASED FOR TONIGHT’S GAME WILL BE HONORED ON THAT DATE.