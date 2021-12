MARY TREGLIA AGENCY ASSISTING 1ST AFGHAN REFUGEE ARRIVALS IN SIOUXLAND

THE FIRST OF AROUND 200 EXPECTED REFUGEES FROM AFGHANISTAN HAVE ARRIVED IN SIOUX CITY.

BECKY CARLSON, DIRECTOR OF THE MARY TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE, SAYS HER AGENCY IS ASSISTING THE FIRST ARRIVALS WITH HOUSING AND OTHER NEEDS:

AFGHANS1 OC……THIS WEEKEND. :06

CARLSON SAYS THEY ARE WORKING WITH THE CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE FOR THEIR GROUP OF REFUGEES FROM THE WAR TORN COUNTRY, AND EXPECT SEVERAL MORE IN THE COMING WEEKS.

THERE ARE SOME UNIQUE CHALLENGES WITH THIS GROUP OF IMMIGRANTS:

AFGHANS2 OC………KIND OF STUFF. :24

CARLSON SAYS MANY OF THE FIRST ARRIVALS DO SPEAK SOME ENGLISH, WHICH HELPS IN COMMUNICATING THEIR NEEDS:

AFGHANS3 OC……..HELP INTERPRET. :18

THE AGENCY, WITH SOME LOCAL CHURCHES, HAS SET UP LOCAL HOUSING FOR THE NEWCOMERS AND OTHER NEEDS:

AFGHANS4 OC……….SAINTS. :17

LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES WILL BE ASSISTING ANOTHER 150 OR SO REFUGEES IN RELOCATING TO THE SIOUX CITY AREA, AS WELL AS 300 IN DES MOINES AND 75 IN RURAL IOWA LOCATIONS.