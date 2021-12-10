GOODSON TO SKIP IOWA CITRUS BOWL GAME

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson will not be playing in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on New Year’s Day.

Goodson announced on Twitter that he’s skipping the bowl game and will enter the N-F-L Draft.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said, “Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football.”

Goodson was the first-ever true freshman to lead the team in rushing yards.

He had one-thousand-151 yards and six touchdowns in his junior season this year.