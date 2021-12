EX-MUSKETEER SCHMID CALLED UP BY NEW JERSEY DEVILS

FORMER SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS GOALTENDER AKIRA SCHMID HAS BEEN CALLED UP TO JOIN THE NHL’S NEW JERSEY DEVILS ROSTER.

SCHMID HAS BEEN PLAYING AT THE DEVILS’ UITCA AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE CLUB WHERE HE HAD COMPILED AN 8-0-2 RECORD WITH A SPARKLING 1.60 GOALS-AGAINST AVERAGE, A .944 SAVE PERCENTAGE AND TWO SHUTOUTS IN 10 GAMES FOR THE COMETS.

THE 21-YEAR-OLD SCHMID’S SAVE PERCENTAGE IS THE BEST IN THE AHL WHILE HIS GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE AND SHUTOUTS RANK SECOND IN THE LEAGUE.

HE WAS NEW JERSEY’S FIFTH-ROUND SELECTION IN THE 2018 NHL DRAFT AND SPENT LAST SEASON WITH SIOUX CITY WHERE HE POSTED A 22-13-1 RECORD WITH A 2.01 GAA, .921 SAVE PERCENTAGE AND THREE SHUTOUTS.

HIS GAA AND SAVE PERCENTAGE LED THE ENTIRE USHL AND HE WAS NAMED THE LEAGUE’S GOALIE OF THE YEAR.