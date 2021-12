TESTIMONY ADJOURNED EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORM IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF LAWRENCE CANADY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE 21-YEAR-OLD CANADY IS ONE OF TWO SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE MAY 1ST SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR AT 1427 WEST 3RD STREET.

CANADY IS ALSO CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY AND ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY IN THE CASE.

THE TRIAL WILL RESUME IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY AT 9 A.M.