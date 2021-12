86TH LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION SET FOR SATURDAY

THE 86TH ANNUAL LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION TAKES PLACE SATURDAY AT THE DOWNTOWN HO-CHUNK CENTRE.

TAIL WAGGER STU HUFF SAYS THE EFFORT TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S “MR. GOODFELLOW” CHILDREN’S TOY FUND RETURNS AFTER BEING HELD VIRTUALLY AT THE WARRIOR HOTEL LAST YEAR BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC:

YD1 OC……..ROCK & ROLL TIME. :11

SPOKESMAN JEFF WOOLDRIDGE SAYS THIS YEAR’S DOG IS “YUKON” A 10-WEEK-OLD GOLDENDOODLE:

YD2 OC…….OR SO. :13

THIS YEAR’S GOAL IS TO RAISE A TOTAL OF $135,000 FOR TOYS AND BOOKS TO BE GIVEN TO 8,000 UNDERPRIVILEGED AREA CHILDREN FROM MORE THAN 1,400 FAMILIES.

THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION WILL BE BROADCAST ON KSCJ BEGINNING AT NOON WITH DAVE NIXON, CHARLIE STONE AND AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK CONDUCTING THE FESTIVITIES.

PHOTO BY TIM HYNDS, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL