TWO SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING BAR DISPUTE & PURSUIT

A DISPUTE BETWEEN PEOPLE AT A SIOUX CITY BAR EARLY THURSDAY MORNING RESULTED IN A POLICE PURSUIT AND TWO ARRESTS.

POLICE SAY IT STARTED AROUND 1:45 A.M. AS A DISTURBANCE AT UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON WEST 3RD STREET WHERE A MAN WITH A GUN HAD THREATENED TWO FEMALES.

THAT SUSPECT DROVE AWAY WITH A FEMALE PASSENGER AND WHEN POLICE LOCATED THE CAR, THE SUSPECT FLED.

POLICE USED STOP STICKS IN THE 1400 BLOCK OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD TO DISABLE THE CAR AND TOOK THE PAIR INTO CUSTODY.

37-YEAR-OLD LUIS GOMEZ OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, TWO COUNTS EACH OF FELONY ASSAULT AND ASSAULT WHILE DISPLAYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, OWI 2ND OFFENSE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 2ND OFFENSE, DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE AND AN OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION.

GOMEZ IS BEING HELD ON $100,000 BOND.

21-YEAR-OLD TAWNY FREEMONT OF SIOUX CITY WAS CHARGED WITH OBSTRUCTION AND IS JAILED ON $2000 BOND.