TESTIMONY CONTINUES IN CANADY MURDER TRIAL

TESTIMONY CONTINUED THURSDAY IN THE TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO IS ONE OF TWO SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE MAY 1ST SHOOTING DEATH OF A MAN OUTSIDE OF A WESTSIDE BAR.

21-YEAR-OLD LAWRENCE CANADY IS ALSO CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY AND ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY IN THE DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON.

AMANDA ANDERSON WAS ON DUTY AS A BARTENDER AND MANAGER OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR AT 1427 WEST 3RD STREET THE NIGHT OF THE INCIDENT WHEN THE BOUNCER AT THE BAR YELLED FOR HELP IN DEALING WITH FOUR YOUNG PEOPLE, INCLUDING CANADY, WHO WERE TRYING TO GET IN THE BAR TO CONFRONT HARRISON:

ANDERSON TESTIFIED THAT AFTER ARGUING A FEW MINUTES WITH HER, CANADY GOT INTO A CAR OUTSIDE THE BAR.

ANDERSON SAYS SHE THEN WARNED HARRISON NOT TO GO OUTSIDE, BUT AT SOME POINT HE LEFT THE BAR:

ANDERSON TESTIFIED SHE AND OTHERS WENT OUTSIDE, AND FOUND HARRISON LAYING ON THE GROUND SHOT AND UNRESPONSIVE WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND NEAR HIM:

HARRISON DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

CANADY IS ALSO ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING HARRISON’S GIRLFRIEND IN THE CONFRONTATION BUT POLICE SAY 17-YEAR-OLD DWIGHT C. EVANS OF SIOUX CITY SHOT HARRISON WITH A HANDGUN AT CLOSE RANGE.

EVANS IS ALSO CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE CASE.

JURORS ALSO HEARD TESTIMONY THURSDAY FROM THE 9-1-1 DISPATCHER IN THE INCIDENT, AS WELL AS FROM POLICE OFFICERS WHO RESPONDED TO THE SCENE.

THEY ALSO LISTENED TO THE 9-1-1 CALLS THE NIGHT OF THE SHOOTING.