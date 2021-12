MOSLEY NAMED NEW PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY

DR. ALBERT MOSLEY HAS BEEN NAMED THE 13TH PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

WHILE SERVING AS THE EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER FOR BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY IN DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, MOSLEY WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE OVERALL DIRECTION AND COORDINATION OF FIVE UNIVERSITY DIVISIONS AND THE VICE PRESIDENTS LEADING EACH AREA.

HE ALSO LED THE ASSESSMENT, REVISION, AND IMPLEMENTATION OF BETHUNE-COOKMAN’S STRATEGIC AND LONG-TERM PLAN.

DURING HIS SIX YEARS AS PRESIDENT OF GAMMON THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA, HE RETIRED ALL THE INSTITUTION’S DEBT AND INCREASED THE ENDOWMENT BY NEARLY 75 PERCENT.

HE WILL SOON MEET MANY MORNINGSIDERS IN NORTH CAROLINA:

MOSELY WILL SUCCEED JOHN REYNDERS’ WHO HAS LED MORNINGSIDE FOR THE PAST TWO DECADES AND IS RETIRING AT THE END OF THIS ACADEMIC YEAR IN JUNE.