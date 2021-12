DE WITT ANNOUNCES RUN FOR STATE SENATE IN IOWA

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IS RUNNING FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA SENATE.

ROCKY DE WITT HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR IOWA SENATE DISTRICT 1:

THAT SEAT IS CURRENTLY HELD BY DEMOCRATIC SENATOR JACKIE SMITH:

ROCKY6 OC………FOR THIS DISTRICT. :18

DE WITT LIVES IN LAWTON AND SAYS HE HOPES TO GIVE A BETTER VOICE TO RURAL COUNTY RESIDENTS AND ISSUES.

ROCKY7 OC…FOR NOW. :13

IN ADDITION TO HIS SERVICE ON THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, HE WORKS IN COURTHOUSE SECURITY FOR THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

DE WITT PREVIOUSLY WORKED FOR MIDAMERICAN ENERGY FOR 22 YEARS.