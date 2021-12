WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR SIOUXLAND FOR FRIDAY

FORECASTERS SAY THE FIRST SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL OF THE SEASON IS HEADED TOWARD IOWA AND 22 COUNTIES ACROSS THE STATE’S NORTHERN THIRD ARE UNDER A WINTER STORM WATCH FOR FRIDAY.

METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK AT THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, SAYS MODERATE-TO-HEAVY SNOW IS POSSIBLE:

LIGHT SNOW HAS ALREADY FALLEN A COUPLE OF TIMES IN VARIOUS PARTS OF THE STATE IN RECENT WEEKS, BUT THIS STORM PROMISES TO BE WIDESPREAD.

THIS WEEK THE TEMPERATURES HAVE BEEN CHILLY, BUT THE WEATHER ROLLER COASTER WILL GO BACK UP NEXT WEEK:

HE SAYS IT’S DIFFICULT TO PREDICT WHETHER ANY OF IOWA WILL SEE A WHITE CHRISTMAS.