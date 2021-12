ROB SAND TO SEEK REELECTION AS IOWA AUDITOR

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND HAS POSTED A VIDEO ONLINE TO ANNOUNCE HE INTENDS TO SEEK A SECOND TERM.

SAND, AN ATTORNEY WHO HAD WORKED AS A PROSECUTOR IN THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE, DEFEATED INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN STATE AUDITOR MARY MOSIMAN IN 2018.

SAND, A DEMOCRAT, HAD BEEN CONSIDERING A RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN ACCUSES SAND OF USING THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE TO MAKE A PARTISAN ATTACK ON REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ USE OF PANDEMIC RELIEF TO PAY STAFF IN HER OFFICE LAST YEAR.