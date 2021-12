NEUBAUM SEXUAL ABUSE TRIAL UNDERWAY IN ONAWA

THE SEXUAL ABUSE TRIAL OF A MONONA COUNTY TEENAGER ALREADY SERVING A 50-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE FOR SECOND-DEGREE MURDER IS UNDERWAY IN ONAWA, IOWA.

JAY NEUBAUM IS NOW FACING SEVEN COUNTS OF SEXUAL ABUSE.

FIVE UNDERAGE FEMALE VICTIMS SAY THEY WERE RAPED BY NEUBAUM AND TWO SAY THEY WERE SEXUALLY ASSAULTED.

THE GIRLS AGES RANGED FROM 13-TO-16 WHEN THEY SAY THEY WERE VICTIMS.

ON TUESDAY THE FIRST VICTIM TESTIFIED SHE WAS NEUBAUM’S CLASSMATE LAST YEAR WHEN HE ALLEGEDLY RAPED HER.

A MAPLETON POLICE OFFICER AND AN AGENT WITH THE IOWA D-C-I ALSO TOOK THE STAND.