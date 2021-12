JURY SELECTION UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCE CANADY MURDER TRIAL

JURY SELECTION IS UNDERWAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO IS ONE OF TWO SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE MAY 1ST SHOOTING DEATH OF A MAN OUTSIDE OF A BAR.

21-YEAR-OLD LAWRENCE CANADY IS ALSO CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY AND ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY IN THE DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON.

INVESTIGATORS SAY HARRISON WAS OUTSIDE A BAR WAITING FOR A RIDE WHEN HE GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WITH CANADY, WHO ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED HARRISON’S GIRLFRIEND.

POLICE SAY 17-YEAR-OLD DWIGHT C. EVANS OF SIOUX CITY THEN SHOT HARRISON WITH A HANDGUN AT CLOSE RANGE.

EVANS IS ALSO CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE CASE.