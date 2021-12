HILL REFLECTS ON DECADE AS IOWA FARM BUREAU PRESIDENT

THE PRESIDENT OF THE IOWA FARM BUREAU IS RETIRING AFTER A DECADE OF SERVING THE STATE’S FARMERS.

CRAIG HILL BEGAN SERVING IN 2012, AND WAS THRUST INTO DEALING WITH WORLD TRADE IMMEDIATELY WITH THEN GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD AND CHINA:

HILL HAS CHAMPIONED INCREASED TRADE OPPORTUNITIES FOR IOWA’S FARMERS DURING HIS TENURE:

HE HAS ALSO DEFENDED FARMER’S RIGHTS, SUCH AS DEALING WITH THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY’S 2015 ATTEMPT TO CONTROL RIVERS AND STREAMS IN THEIR “WATERS OF THE U.S.” PROPOSAL:

THREE CANDIDATES ARE COMPETING TO SUCCEED HILL AS PRESIDENT AT THE IOWA FARM BUREAU’S STATE CONFERENCE THIS WEEK IN DES MOINES.