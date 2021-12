FRANKEN CAMPAIGNS IN NORTHWEST IOWA

RETIRED THREE-STAR ADMIRAL MICHAEL FRANKEN WAS IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY MAKING A CAMPAIGN STOP IN HIS RUN FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR THE U.S. SENATE.

FRANKEN HOPES TO RUN FOR THE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY REPUBLICAN CHUCK GRASSLEY AND SAYS IT’S TIME FOR SOMEONE NEW TO SERVE IOWANS:

FRANKEN SERVED OVER 36 YEARS IN THE UNITED STATES NAVY AND WOULD LIKE TO SEE VETERANS AND ALL AMERICANS RECEIVE COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE:

HE SAYS VETERANS HEALTH CARE HAS IMPROVED MARKEDLY IN RECENT YEARS.

ON THE ECONOMY, FRANKEN SAYS THAT WAGES AND JOB TRAINING NEED TO BE IMPROVED TO GET MORE PEOPLE BACK TO WORK:

FRANKEN SAYS IOWA HAS A GREAT QUALITY OF LIFE, AND THAT SHOULD ATTRACT MORE PEOPLE TO COME HERE TO LIVE AND WORK.

HE IS A SIOUX COUNTY NATIVE WHO HAS A RESIDENCE IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

FRANKEN FINISHED SECOND TO THERESA GREENFIELD IN 2020 IN A BID TO RUN AGAINST REPUBLICAN JONI ERNST.