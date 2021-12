PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUPERVISORS VOTE TO ACCEPT STATE OPIOID SETTLEMENT FUNDS

PLYMOUTH COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISORS APPROVED ACCEPTING THEIR SHARE OF FUNDS STEMMING FROM AN OPIOID DRUG SETTLEMENT BETWEEN THE STATE AND DRUG COMPANIES.

SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN DON KASS SAYS IOWA RECEIVES 173.5 MILLION DOLLARS OVER TEN YEARS, WITH HALF OF THAT GOING TO CITIES AND COUNTIES IN THE STATE:

HE SAYS THE MONEY MUST BE USED TO HELP THOSE WHO SUFFERED FROM OPIOID ADDICTION:

KASS SAYS EDUCATION ON THE DANGERS OF OPIOID USE AND ABUSE IS KEY TO STOPPING THE PROBLEM:

EACH COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MUST VOTE ON ACCEPTING THEIR SETTLEMENT AMOUNT.