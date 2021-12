NOEM LAYS OUT STATE BUDGET PROPOSALS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM PRESENTED HER PROPOSED BUDGET TO STATE LAWMAKERS IN PIERRE TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

NOEM SAYS THE STATE IS PROJECTING TO HAVE $215.5 MILLION IN ONE-TIME DOLLARS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022. AND AN ADDITIONAL $157.6 MILLION IN ONGOING GENERAL FUNDS.

SHE SAYS THE STATE IS ALSO RECEIVING MILLIONS IN AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FEDERAL DOLLARS, WHICH SHE IS ACCEPTING BECAUSE OTHERWISE IT WOULD JUST GO ELSEWHERE:

NOEM ALSO IS PROPOSING A PAY INCREASE FOR THE STATE’S TEACHERS AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS, AS WELL AS STATE EMPLOYEES:

THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO PROPOSING USING SOME OF THOSE FEDERAL FUNDS TO EXPAND CHILD CARE IN THE STATE:

IN FISCAL YEAR 2021, SOUTH DAKOTA’S GENERAL FUND REVENUES GREW BY 15.75%, OR APPROXIMATELY $275 MILLION.

THAT’S THREE YEARS’ WORTH OF AVERAGE REVENUE GROWTH IN ONE YEAR. AND THE GROWTH HAS NOT SLOWED.

NOEM SAYS IT’S THE STATE’S 133RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR WITH A BALANCED BUDGET.

SOUTH DAKOTA HAS NO PERSONAL INCOME TAX OR BUSINESS TAX, AND THE GOVERNOR SAYS AS SHE HAS PLEDGED, THERE WILL BE NO TAX INCREASES THIS YEAR.