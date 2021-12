NAIG TO SEEK ANOTHER TERM AS IOWA AG SECRETARY

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG HAS ANNOUNCED HE WILL SEEK REELECTION IN 2022.

NAIG RELEASED A VIDEO TO MAKE HIS FORMAL ANNOUNCEMENT:

NAIGRUN1 OC……..AROUND THE WORLD. :17

NAIG WAS ELECTED AS THE 15TH IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE IN NOVEMBER 2018. HE TALKED ABOUT SOME OF HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND SAYS THERE’S MORE TO DO:

NAIGRUN2 OC……..AG COMMUNITIES. :18

NAIG GREW UP ON A FAMILY FARM IN THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE STATE NEAR CYLINDER, AND CONTINUES TO BE INVOLVED IN THE OPERATION TODAY.

HE PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS THE DEPUTY SECRETARY AT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP.