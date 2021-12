MRHD PRESENTS HOLIDAY GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS PRESENTED GRANT GIFTS TOTALING $225,000 TO 20 NONPROFITS THAT SERVE THE WOODBURY COUNTY AREA.

TO COUNTER LOST REVENUE DURING THE 2020-2021 ACADEMIC YEAR, MRHD HAS DESIGNATED $5,000 TO EACH OF THE 12 WOODBURY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOLS TO SUPPORT THEIR PERFORMING ARTS ACTIVITIES.

IN A SIMILAR VEIN, FOUR LOCAL PERFORMING ARTS THEATRES WILL RECEIVE $10,000 EACH TO UNDERWRITE FREE TICKETS FOR MARGINALIZED RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

THOSE THEATERS ARE THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY THEATRE; LAMB REGIONAL THEATRE; HAUS OF QUI AND NEW STAGE PLAYERS.

MRHD ALSO PRESENTED $12,500 TO SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE CHAPTER PRESIDENT MEREDITH DAVIES-VOGT FOR 50 BEDS FOR CHILDREN AGES 3-17 WHO ARE SLEEPING IN UNDESIRABLE CONDITIONS.

THE MARY TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE RECEIVED $40,000 TO HELP RESETTLE AFGHANISTAN REFUGEES BY PROVIDING ASSISTANCE WITH THEIR HOUSING DEPOSIT.

MRHD ALSO PRESENTED $42,500 TO MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT PRESIDENT AARON VAN BEEK TOWARDS THE ADDITION OF UP TO 22 WOODBURY COUNTY VETERANS FOR FLIGHTS IN 2022.

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY RECEIVED $30,000 TOWARDS PLAYING LUTHER COLLEGE OF DECORAH AT THE FIRST COLLEGIATE GAME AT FIELD OF DREAMS IN DYERSVILLE, IA IN 2022.

THE MONEY WILL HELP TRANSPORT 100 UNIVERSITY STUDENTS AND 62 HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ON A CHARTER BUS TRIP TO THE GAME.