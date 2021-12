HUNTING ACCIDENTS MAR OPENING OF SHOTGUN DEER SEASON

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES SAYS IT WAS AN ACCIDENT FILLED WEEKEND AS THE FIRST DEER SHOTGUN HUNTING SEASON OPENED.

D-N-R OFFICERS RESPONDED TO FOUR DEER HUNTING INCIDENTS OVER THE WEEKEND, INCLUDING ONE THAT RESULTED IN A FATALITY.

A HUNTER WAS KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK IN THE TORSO WHILE HUNTING IN THE RED ROCK WILDLIFE AREA IN MARION COUNTY.

IT’S THE FIRST HUNTING RELATED FATALITY OF 2021 AND THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

AN INDIVIDUAL WAS SHOT IN THE MIDSECTION BY A MEMBER OF HIS PARTY WHO WAS SHOOTING AT A RUNNING DEER IN SOUTHERN MUSCATINE COUNTY.

ANOTHER INDIVIDUAL WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL IN WAUKON AFTER A SLUG GRAZED HIS RIGHT HAND AND FOREARM DURING A DEER DRIVE NEAR LANSING.

A HOUSE WAS STRUCK BY AN UNKNOWN SHOOTER NEAR THE HOWARD COUNTY TOWN OF ELMA.

FINALLY, A PHEASANT HUNTER RECEIVED FOUR PELLETS TO THE NECK AND FACE WHILE HUNTING IN CALHOUN COUNTY.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL IN SAC CITY WHERE HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED.

