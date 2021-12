HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION HAS ANNOUNCED THREE RECIPIENTS OF THE 2021 WAR EAGLE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD.

CAROL KELZER HAS WORKED FOR 13 YEARS AT THE MARY TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE HELPING ASPIRING AMERICANS PREPARE FOR NATURALIZATION EXAMINATIONS AS WELL AS UNDERSTANDING THE PRIVILEGES AND RESPONSIBILITIES THAT COME WITH U.S. CITIZENSHIP.

PAT TRUDELL GORDON FOUNDED THE NATIVE AMERICAN CHILD CARE CENTER IN THE EARLY 1970’S, WHICH CONTINUES TO OPERATE OUT OF GRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH.

IN 1976, SHE FOUNDED INDIAN YOUTH OF AMERICA WHICH HOSTS EVENTS TO HELP NATIVE CHILDREN CONNECT WITH THEIR CULTURE.

RABBI GUY GREENE WILL BE HONORED FOR HIS WORK IN LEADING CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM.

HE ALSO TEACHES AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY AND WESTERN IOWA TECH.

AT MORNINGSIDE, HIS SIGNATURE COURSE “GENOCIDE IN OUR TIME”, IMMERSES HIS STUDENTS IN THE RELIGIOUS, SOCIOLOGICAL, PSYCHOLOGICAL, AND POLITICAL CAUSES OF GENOCIDE SPECIFIC TO THE SHOAH, AS WELL AS OTHER GENOCIDES AROUND THE WORLD.

A PRIVATE AWARDS CEREMONY WILL BE HELD AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM ON DECEMBER 11TH AT 11:30 A.M. WHICH WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON FACEBOOK.