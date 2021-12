GUTIERREZ TRIAL CONTINUED TO JANUARY

THE TRIAL OF THE 4TH SUSPECT IN A FATAL SIOUX CITY SHOOTING ON NEW YEAR’S EVE HAS BEEN DELAYED AGAIN.

TWENTY-YEAR-OLD LILIANA GUTIERREZ WAS SET TO STAND TRIAL TODAY (TUESDAY), BUT JURY SELECTION HAS BEEN PUSHED BACK TO JANUARY 18TH.

GUTIERREZ IS ACCUSED OF DRIVING THE GETAWAY CAR IN THE DEADLY SHOOTING IN MORNINGSIDE THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF MIA KRITIS.

PROSECUTORS SAY GUTIERREZ DROVE THREE MEN TO THE HOME WHO THEN FIRED TWO DOZEN SHOTS AT THE HOUSE, KILLING THE 18-YEAR-OLD KRITIS AND WOUNDING THREE OTHERS.

GUTIERREZ IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM.

THE THREE SHOOTING SUSPECTS ALL PLEADED GUILTY IN PLEA DEALS TO SECOND-DEGREE MURDER.