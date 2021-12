GRASSLEY REMINDS US TO REMEMBER VETERANS SACRIFICE

FLAGS ARE AT HALF STAFF TODAY (TUESDAY) IN MEMORY OF THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF JAPAN’S SNEAK ATTACK ON PEARL HARBOR IN WORLD WAR TWO.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER OUR MILITARY VETERAN’S SERVICE AND SACRIFICE IN EVERY CONFLICT:

GRASSLEY SAYS PART OF KEEPING THAT PROMISE IS FUNDING VETERANS HEALTH CARE THROUGH THE V..A.:

GRASSLEY SAYS CONGRESS MUST KEEP ITS PROMISE TO HELP THOSE WHO HAVE DEFENDED OUR COUNTRY.