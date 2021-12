ANOTHER JUDGE STRIKES DOWN FEDERAL VACCINE MANDATE

A FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT JUDGE IN GEORGIA ISSUED A NATIONWIDE PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION SUSPENDING THE FEDERAL CONTRACTOR VACCINE MANDATE.

THE JUDGE RULED AGAINST THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, FINDING THAT THE VACCINE MANDATE IN EXECUTIVE ORDER 14042 VIOLATED THE PROCUREMENT ACT.

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG SAYS THIS IS THE THIRD FEDERAL COURT TO ENJOIN THE INVASIVE FEDERAL VACCINE MANDATES OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION,

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE APPLAUDS THE COURT’S DECISION ON THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S VACCINE MANDATE FOR FEDERAL CONTRACTORS, WHICH IS AN ATTACK ON INDIVIDUAL LIBERTIES.