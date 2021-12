TYSON ANNOUNCES BONUSES FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS

TYSON FOODS IS THANKING ITS FRONTLINE AND HOURLY TEAM MEMBERS BY GIVING THEM A BONUS FOR THEIR EFFORTS OVER THE PAST YEAR.

TEAM MEMBERS AT THE DAKOTA CITY AND STORM LAKE PLANTS, AS WELL AS OTHERS IN THE U.S., WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME BONUS BASED ON TENURE.

THE BONUSES RANGE FROM $300 TO $700 AND WILL BE DISTRIBUTED STARTING THIS MONTH.

TYSON FOODS SAYS IT HAS INVESTED MORE THAN $500 MILLION DOLLARS IN WAGE INCREASES AND THANK YOU BONUSES FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS OVER THE PAST YEAR. WITH AVERAGE HOURLY PAY OF MORE THAN $18.