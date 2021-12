SIX CASES OF THE OMICRON CORONAVIRUS HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN NEBRASKA.

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SAYS THE CASES ARE IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, BUT DOESN’T SAY WHERE SPECIFICALLY.

THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THE FIRST CASE LIKELY CAME FROM SOMEONE WHO RETURNED TO THE STATE FROM NIGERIA LAST WEEK, THEN SPREAD IT THROUGH HOUSEHOLD CONTACT.

ONLY ONE OF THE CASES INVOLVES A VACCINATED PERSON, AND NONE OF THEM HAVE BEEN HOSPITALIZED.