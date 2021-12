IOWA STATE ALSO BOWL BOUND TO ORLANDO

FOOTBALL FANS OF THE IOWA STATE CYCLONES WILL ALSO BE GOING TO ORLANDO, FLORIDA FOR A BOWL GAME.

IOWA STATE WILL FACE CLEMSON IN THE CHEEZ-IT BOWL ON DECEMBER 29TH.

THEY ARE CURRENTLY A ONE AND A HALF POINT FAVORITE IN THE GAME.

THE CYCLONES FINISHED THE REGULAR SEASON AT 7-AND-5. CLEMSON IS 9-3.