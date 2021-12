IOWA FARM BUREAU TO CONVENE IN DES MOINES

IOWA FARM BUREAU MEMBERS GATHER IN DES MOINES THIS WEEK FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE STATE’S LARGEST FARM ORGANIZATION.

“OUR FARMS, OUR FUTURE” IS THE THEME FOR THIS YEAR’S STATE CONFERENCE.

MATT SCHUITEMAN OF SIOUX COUNTY IS THE DISTRICT DIRECTOR FOR NORTHWEST IOWA.

HE SAYS FARM BUREAU MEMBERS WILL BE VOTING ON PROPOSED POLICIES THAT WERE DEVELOPED DURING THE SUMMER:

IFB1 OC……… GARNER SUPPORT. :16

IOWA FARM BUREAU PRESIDENT, CRAIG HILL, IS ENDING HIS TERM AS THE FARM ORGANIZATION’S LEADER, AND VOTING DELEGATES WILL DECIDE UPON THREE CANDIDATES TO BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT.