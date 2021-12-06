Hawkeyes Double-Up Iowa State, 22-11, in Cy-Hawk Dual

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 13 Iowa State, 22-11, on Sunday in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. The dual win was Iowa’s 21st straight overall and 17th straight against Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes won six-of-10 matches, earned major decisions at 141 and 165, and punctuated the dual with a stalling disqualification at 285.

“This is one date on the calendar,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “This isn’t about a catalyst to springboard for greater things to come. This is a step along the path to Detroit. That’s how we operate. We’re going to Destin, Florida, two weeks from tonight. ”

Eierman totaled six takedowns and more than two-and-one-half minutes of riding time two win by 15-7 major decision at 141. Marinelli used seven takedowns and more than three minutes of riding time to win 16-5 at 165. Cassioppi built a 9-0 lead before forcing a fifth stall call and terminating the match.

The Hawkeyes also got decisions from Austin DeSanto at 133, Max Murin at 149 and Nelson Brands at 174. DeSanto registered one takedown and scored a pair of points off three stall calls win 6-4 at 133. Murin’s first-period takedown was the difference in a 3-2 win at 149, and Brands scored a takedown 19 seconds into overtime to win 3-1 at 174.

“Final score (22-11) with a disqualification stall call to end the dual meet. Lot of juice for the Hawks,” said Brands.

Iowa returns to action Dec. 20-21 at the Rokfin duals in Destin Florida. Broadcast information and a schedule of events will be released when available.

NOTABLES

Iowa has won 21 straight duals.

Iowa extended its winning streak against Iowa State to 17 duals.

Tom Brands improved to 16-0 all-time against Iowa State.

Iowa retained the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy. The Hawkeyes have won the trophy every year since its inception in 2010.

The University of Iowa leads the 2021-22 Cy-Hawk Series, 9-4

Iowa held a 18-8 advantage in takedowns.

Jaydin Eierman has scored bonus points in all six matches this season.

Max Murin made his 2021-22 debut and improved to 18-17 in his career against ranked opponents.

Nelson Brands improved to 8-0 in his career at 174.

Jacob Warner made his 2021-22 season debut

#1 IOWA 22, #13 IOWA STATE 11

125 #21 Kysen Terukina (ISU) dec. Jesse Ybarra (IA), 8-2; 0-3

133 #3 Austin DeSanto (IA) dec. Ramazan Attasauov (ISU), 6-4; 3-3

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (I) major dec. #19 Zach Redding (ISU), 15-7; 7-3

149 #11 Max Murin (IA) dec. Ian Parker (ISU), 3-2; 10-3

157 #1 David Carr (ISU) dec. #9 Kaleb Young (IA), 6-2; 10-6

165 #1 Alex Marinelli (IA) major dec. Gant Stotts (ISU), 16-5; 14-6

174 Nelson Brands (IA) dec. #33 Joel Devine (ISU), 3-1; 17-6

184 #14 Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec. Myles Wilson (IA), 4-1; 17-9

197 #24 Yonger Bastida (ISU) dec. #3 Jacob Warner (ISU), 4-3; 17-11*

285 #7 Tony Cassioppi (IA) winner by stalling disqualification #29 Sam Schuyler (ISU), 22-11*

Records: Iowa (3-0), Iowa State (2-1)

Attendance: 9,272

*Iowa State was deducted one team point following 197

*Iowa was deducted one team point following 285