Ethan Erdman Appointed Briar Cliff Sports Information Director

(Sioux City, Iowa – December 6, 2021) Briar Cliff is pleased to announce the appointment of Ethan Erdman as the newest Sports Information Director for Charger Athletics.

Erdman brings experience as a graduate assistant within the Sports Information department, organizing and preparing game day logistics, managing staff and media and game day communications.

“We are incredibly excited for Ethan to continue his work with the Chargers,” says Nic Scandrett, Vice President of Athletics and Operations. “His expertise and background are exactly what is needed to succeed in this position and we look forward to seeing him grow and lead this department.”

After graduating from Briar Cliff University in 2019 with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Sports Management and Business Administration, he will receive his Masters in Sports Management come May 2022.