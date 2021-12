AKRON IOWA FUGITIVE ARRESTED IN UTAH

AN AKRON, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED BY DEPUTY U.S. MARSHALS AND OFFICERS IN SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH ON SEVERAL CHARGES AND IS AWAITING EXTRADITION TO IOWA.

37-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH EDEN IS CHARGED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WITH SEXUAL ABUSE IN THE THIRD DEGREE, DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO INFLICT SERIOUS INJURY AND VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER.

MARSHALS IN SALT LAKE CITY LOCATED EDEN AND ARRESTED HIM LAST TUESDAY AFTER AN INVESTIGATION LED BY THE AKRON, IOWA POLICE DEPARTMENT AND ASSISTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN SIOUX CITY, IOWA.

EDEN IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE SALT LAKE CITY ADULT CORRECTIONAL CENTER AWAITING EXTRADITION TO PLYMOUTH COUNTY.