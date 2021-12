SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED A COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD FROM THE NATIONAL FIRE SAFETY COUNCIL FOR 2021.

THE AWARD IS FOR SERVICES INCLUDING FIRE SAFETY AND PREVENTION PROGRAMS FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN AND ADULTS.

THE DEPARTMENT IS NOW OFFERING SMOKE AND CARBON MONOXIDE ALARMS FREE OF CHARGE TO RESIDENTS OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THEY ARE ALSO ABLE TO INSTALL HEARING IMPAIRED STROBE LIGHTS AND BED SHAKER ALARMS.

TO SCHEDULE AN INSTALLATION, CALL: 402-494-7508