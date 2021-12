JENEARY TO RUN FOR ANOTHER TERM IN IOWA HOUSE

DR. TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS HAS ANNOUNCED HE WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION TO THE IOWA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES FOR THE NEW DISTRICT 3.

THAT DISTRICT INCLUDES THE NORTHERN HALF OF PLYMOUTH COUNTY, AND THE SOUTHERN HALF OF SIOUX COUNTY ALONG WITH A PORTION OF THE CITY OF SHELDON.

JENEARY WILL BE COMPLETING HIS FOURTH YEAR IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE.

HE IS CURRENTLY THE VICE-CHAIRMAN OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND SERVES ON THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AND VETERAN’S AFFAIRS COMMITTEES.

HE WAS RECENTLY APPOINTED BY HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY TO ALSO SERVE ON THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES BUDGET SUB-COMMITTEE.