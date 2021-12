FORMER U.S. SENATOR ROBERT DOLE DIES AT AGE 98

BOB DOLE, WHO OVERCAME SEVERE WORLD WAR II WOUNDS TO LEAD THE U.S. SENATE G-O-P AND RUN FOR PRESIDENT HAS DIED OF LUNG CANCER AT THE AGE OF 98.

DOLE SERVED AS THE SENATE MAJORITY LEADER AND WAS THE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT IN 1996, RUNNING AGAINST BILL CLINTON.

IOWA’S CHUCK GRASSLEY WAS A CLOSE FRIEND OF DOLE AND SERVED WITH HIM IN THE SENATE.

GRASSLEY SAYS DOLE WAS A FAITHFUL REPRESENTATIVE TO THE PEOPLE OF KANSAS AND A GREAT CIVIC LEADER FOR ALL AMERICANS.

HE CALLED HIM A TRUSTED MENTOR WHO SET A STANDARD OF LEADERSHIP THROUGH SELFLESSNESS AND MUTUAL RESPECT THAT ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS SHOULD STRIVE TO MATCH.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS HAVING BEEN SEVERELY INJURED IN WORLD WAR II, SENATOR DOLE KNEW FIRSTHAND THE SACRIFICES MADE BY OUR VETERANS, AND HE CHAMPIONED THEIR INTERESTS THROUGHOUT HIS LIFE.

DOLE REPRESENTED THE STATE OF KANSAS IN THE U.S. HOUSE FROM 1961 TO 1969 AND IN THE U.S. SENATE FROM 1969 TO 1996.

HE WAS A DECORATED WAR VETERAN, RECEIVING TWO BRONZE STARS FOR VALOR AND TWO PURPLE HEART MEDALS FOR HIS SERVICE DURING WORLD WAR II.

Photos courtesy Fox News