AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED A SIOUX CITY MAN WHOSE BODY WAS RECOVERED FROM THE BIG SIOUX RIVER ON AUGUST 21ST.

THE STATE CRIME LAB HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM AS 24-YEAR-OLD FRANKY MURITOK.

MURITOK WAS REPORTED MISSING ON AUGUST 15TH AFTER HE HAD LEFT HOME TO TAKE HIS DOG FOR A WALK AND DID NOT RETURN.

HIS DOG WAS LOCATED TIED UP NEXT TO THE RIVER.

AT THIS TIME, THERE IS NO INDICATION OF FOUL PLAY AND MURITOK’S DEATH APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN ACCIDENTAL.

