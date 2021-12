ROUNDS RETURNS TO WORK IN U.S. SENATE

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS HAS RETURNED TO WASHINGTON TO RESUME HIS DUTIES IN THE U.S. SENATE FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF HIS WIFE JEAN EARLY LAST MONTH.

HE SPOKE TO REPORTERS ABOUT HIS WIFE’S BATTLE:

JEAN1 OC…….FOR HER. :27

ROUNDS SAYS HE GOT THROUGH HIS WIFE’S ILLNESS AND DEATH THROUGH HIS FAMILY AND FAITH:

JEAN2 OC……WANT TO LEAVE US. :22

THE SENATOR SAYS HE APPRECIATES THE SUPPORT HE GOT FROM ACROSS THE STATE AND COUNTRY:

JEAN3 OC……LOST SOMEONE. :25

ROUNDS SAYS RETURNING TO WORK ALSO HELPS HIM FIND A NEW SENSE OF NORMAL LIFE.

Jerry Oster WNAX