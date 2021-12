MRHD AWARDS 3 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED THREE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANTS TOTALING $1.2 MILLION DOLLARS.

THE LARGEST GRANT OF $700,000 IS FOR A NEW MEDICAL CLINIC PROJECT IN MOVILLE.

DIANE DREVS IS A BOARD MEMBER OF THE FIVE MILLION DOLLAR MOVILLE CLINIC PROJECT TO BE CONSTRUCTED ON THE FRONTAGE ROAD:

MRHD3 OC……FOR THE COMMUNITY. :13

SHE SAYS THEY HOPE TO BREAK GROUND ON THE PROJECT NEXT FALL.

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY RECEIVED $250,000.

DR. TODD KNEALING, BRIAR CLIFF’S VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMIC & STUDENT AFFAIRS, SAYS THAT MONEY WILL BE USED TO HELP BUILD A HEALTH CARE WORKFORCE TRAINING FACILITY ON CAMPUS AND EXPAND COURSE OFFERINGS:

MRHD3B OC…….BETTER SERVICE. :16

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE ALSO RECEIVED $250,000.

PRESIDENT DR. TERRY MURRELL SAYS THAT WILL HELP DEVELOP A NEW AVIATION MAINTENANCE TECHNICAL PROGRAM:

MRHD3C OC……….TO THIS AREA. :13

THAT PROGRAM WILL START IN THE FALL OF 2023.

MRHD WILL SOON BE ANNOUNCING ITS ANNUAL HOLIDAY GIFT GRANTS.