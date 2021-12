MORNINGSIDE & NORTHWESTERN READY FOR FB REMATCH

FOR THE SECOND TIME IN THE LAST SEVEN MONTHS NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE AND MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WILL MEET IN THE NAIA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS SATURDAY AT OLSON STADIUM IN SIOUX CITY.

MORNINGSIDE IS RANKED 2ND IN THE NAIA, WITH A PERFECT 12-0 RECORD WHILE NORTHWESTERN IS 4TH AT 12-1, WITH ITS LONE LOSS TO THE MUSTANGS BACK ON NOVEMBER 6TH IN A 55-49 SHOOTOUT IN ORANGE CITY.

NORTHWESTERN ENDED MORNINGSIDE’S HOPES OF WINNING A THIRD STRAIGHT NATIONAL TITLE WITH A 44-41 WIN OVER THE MUSTANGS IN THE SEMI-FINALS LAST SPRING.

NORTHWESTERN COACH MATT MCCARTY SAYS HIS TEAM IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS MATCHUP:

IT WILL MATCH A PAIR OF VETERAN QUARTERBACKS: TYSON KOOIMA FOR NORTHWESTERN AND JOE DOLINCHECK FROM MORNINGSIDE.

MUSTANG COACH STEVE RYAN SAYS THEY ARE VERY FAMILIAR WITH EACH OTHER:

RYAN SAYS IT COULD BE A REPEAT OF THE REGULAR SEASON GAME IN WHICH THE TEAMS COMBINED FOR 60 FIRST DOWNS AND MORE THAN 11 HUNDRED YARDS OF OFFENSE.

COACH MCCARTY SAYS THE RED RAIDERS JUST NEED TO MAKE A FEW PLAYS ON DEFENSE.

RYAN SAYS IF IT IS ANOTHER SHOOTOUT EACH POSSESSION WOULD BE HUGE, AND WITH A TRIP TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE, THE SCHOOL’S RIVALRY TAKES A BACK SEAT.

KICKOFF IS AT NOON AT OLSON STADIUM.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story