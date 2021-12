IOWA SHOTGUN DEER HUNTING BEGINS SATURDAY

SATURDAY MARKS THE OPENING OF THE FIRST SHOTGUN DEER SEASON IN IOWA.

THE D-N-R’S TYLER HARMS OVERSEES DEER HERD MANAGEMENT AND SAYS ONE CHANGE FROM LAST YEAR IS THE DROPPING OF THE “BUCK ONLY” STATUS IN SOME COUNTIES.

DEERS1 OC….THOSE AREAS :16

HARMS SAYS HE’S HAD MANY QUESTIONS ABOUT A SURVEY THAT FOUND COVID IN DEER — AND HE REASSURES HUNTERS IT IS NOT A PROBLEM.

DEERS2 OC….WERE INFECTED :25

HE SAYS THE DEER TAKE NUMBERS HAVEN’T FLUCTUATED A LOT RECENTLY.

DEERS3 OC….THOUSAND MARK :13

HARMS REMINDS HUNTERS TO READ ALL THE SAFETY PRECAUTIONS BEFORE HEADING OUT.

DEERS4 OC….HUNTING TRIP :19

THE FIRST SHOTGUN DEER HUNTING SEASON RUNS THROUGH DECEMBER 8TH.

THE SECOND SHOTGUN SEASON RUNS FROM DECEMBER 11TH THROUGH THE 19TH.

Radio Iowa