Hawkeyes Battle Michigan Saturday in Big Ten Championship Game

The number-13 Iowa football team battles second-ranked Michigan Saturday night for the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Spencer Petras will get the start at quarterback for the Hawkeyes after missing two-plus games with a sore shoulder.

Petras replaced Alex Padilla and led the second half of Iowa’s comeback victory at Nebraska last Friday.

The Wolverines defeated then number-two Ohio State last week to win the Big Ten East title.

Michigan’s only loss this season was at in-state rival Michigan State.