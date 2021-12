CONE PARK TRAIL PROJECT GETS BOOST FROM CHESTERMAN FOUNDATION

CONE PARK’S PROPOSED MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL SYSTEM GOT A MAJOR BOOST FRIDAY.

JAY CHESTERMAN PRESENTED A CHECK ON BEHALF OF THE CHESTERMAN FOUNDATION TO HELP FUND THE PROJECT:

CHESTERMAN, WHOSE FAMILY OPERATES THE COCA COLA FRANCHISE FOR THE REGION, SAYS THEY FEEL IT’S A GREAT PROJECT FOR THE COMMUNITY:

THE TWO MILLION DOLLAR TRAIL SYSTEM WILL BE CONSTRUCTED AT CONE PARK AND SERTOMA PARK FOR MOUNTAIN BIKE USERS AND PEDESTRIANS THAT WOULD INCORPORATE VARIOUS ABILITY LEVELS RANGING FROM EASIEST TO MOST DIFFICULT.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THERE IS STILL $300,000 NEEDED TO FULLY FUND THE PROJECT:

SIOUX CITY IS ANTICIPATED TO CONTRIBUTE $700,000 TO THE PROJECT IN THE UPCOMING FY’23 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS BUDGET.